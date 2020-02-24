Share
UN-sponsored talks on Libya war under pressure

38 mins ago

The United Nations-sponsored talks on Libya’s conflict are under pressure in Geneva.
A delegation representing renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar says it is suspending its participation.
The internationally-recognised government based in Tripoli is also expressing doubts.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from Geneva.

