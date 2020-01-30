-
UN: Syrian civil population feel “abandoned by the world” – aid chief
Syria’s civil population is struggling to access basic food items, with goods such as bread becoming increasingly expensive due to the ongoing conflict, according to Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Mark Lowcock, speaking at a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.
“The difficulty of crossing lines with essential aid, or moving goods and staff through contested areas, is something we have become all too familiar with over the course of the nine years of the conflict,” said the UN aid chief.
He also urged the parties to stop hostilities to avoid what he called “an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.”
Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari, for his part, voiced his criticism of OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), accusing the UN’s body officials of pursuing the agenda of their own countries.
“If their claims were true, they would not have declined to meet our requests and provide support to the populations of over 40 towns and cities liberated from terrorism this month in Idlib and the surrounding areas,” said Jaafari.
