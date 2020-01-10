-
UN: Ukraine seeks “unconditional support” for its plane crash investigation – Deputy FM
Mandatory Credit: UN TV
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya said his country’s experts “must receive unconditional support for their investigation” into the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, during his address to the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York City on Thursday.
“The circumstances of this catastrophe are still unclear. It is now up to the experts to investigate it and to find answers to the questions of what caused the crash,” said Kyslytsya.
The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, bound for Kiev, crashed minutes after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.
On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the plane was likely “shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” citing “intelligence from multiple sources.” He noted that “this may well have been unintentional.”
Iran denies the accusations, with the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization slamming the “illogical rumors” that Tehran’s missile struck the Ukrainian Boeing, adding that it’s “scientifically” impossible.
