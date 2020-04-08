-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UN urges coordinated efforts to contain coronavirus in Mali
The United Nations Security Council has been briefed by the head of the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Mali, whose job it is to stem growing insecurity there.
In a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council, 15 ambassadors took part remotely to discuss the situation in Mali, where 15,000 peacekeepers are based amid continuing violence.
Here and in other peacekeeping operations around the globe, the UN faces difficulties as soldiers who would normally be relieved and rotated home are stuck in place.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN Headquarters in New York, US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mali #UN