UN urges immediate truce in five-year conflict in Yemen

11 mins ago

Yemen’s warring parties have welcomed United Nations calls for an immediate truce, as the conflict enters its sixth year.
The UN secretary-general has urged an end to hostilities, to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
There has been a recent escalation in violence in Yemen, which is already facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

