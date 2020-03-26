UN urges immediate truce in five-year conflict in Yemen

Yemen’s warring parties have welcomed United Nations calls for an immediate truce, as the conflict enters its sixth year.

The UN secretary-general has urged an end to hostilities, to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a recent escalation in violence in Yemen, which is already facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

