UN warns of risks for women during coronavirus lockdowns | DW News

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says coronavirus lockdowns are having a huge negative impact on the lives of displaced women and girls. Women and girls are always especially vulnerable as refugees, but even more with the pandemic.

For survivors of violence and those at risk, what consequences do the COVID-19 lockdown measures have? DW spoke about the issue with Gillian Triggs, assistant high commissioner for protection at UNHCR.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #COVID19 #UNHCR