UN watchdog rules Syrian government behind 2017 toxic attacks

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the global chemical weapons watchdog says the Syrian government’s air force launched a series of sarin and chlorine gas attacks against civilians in the country’s western Hama region in March 2017.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York on the UN’s response.

