UN: “Yemen has emerged unscathed” from recent Gulf crisis – Special envoy Griffiths

The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said that the country had emerged so far “unscathed” from recent regional flare-ups thanks to Yemeni leaders and leaders from the region. The remarks were made at a Security Council meeting in New York City on Thursday.

“This achievement has not come by chance. Yemeni leaders and leaders from the region have deliberately exercised restraint and withheld from acts of provocation,” said the top UN diplomat.

“Experience, however, tells us that military de-escalation cannot be sustained without political progress between the parties, and this has become the next challenge”, he added.

Griffits made the remarks after Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike, sparking a new round of tensions between Tehran and Washington in the Middle East.

