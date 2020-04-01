Undeerable traffic jam in Siberia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory courtesy: Ivan Sakal

A large herd of reindeer blocked a snow-covered road near the village of Aksarka in western Siberia on Monday.

The head of the Priuralsky District of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area Ivan Sakal captured the footage, which shows the festive animals slowly crossing the road and blocking both sides of the highway.

“These are the signs of Yamal spring. The deer started moving north,” commented Sakal on his Instagram page.

