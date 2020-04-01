-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Undeerable traffic jam in Siberia
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory courtesy: Ivan Sakal
A large herd of reindeer blocked a snow-covered road near the village of Aksarka in western Siberia on Monday.
The head of the Priuralsky District of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area Ivan Sakal captured the footage, which shows the festive animals slowly crossing the road and blocking both sides of the highway.
“These are the signs of Yamal spring. The deer started moving north,” commented Sakal on his Instagram page.
Video ID: 20200331-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200331-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly