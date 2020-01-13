Under pressure: How far will Tehran and Washington go?

How quickly the mood can shift in Tehran. Tear gas and live rounds allegedly fired as a third day of protests have Iran’s government on the backfoot over the accidental downing of a Ukranian airliner hours after the Revolutionary Guards fired missiles on coalition bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of senior commander Qassem Suleimani. A week ago, we were wondering if Donald Trump had just handed his adversaries a free pass by getting a nation torn apart a month ago by the deadly crackdown over fuel hike protests to rally around the flag.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en