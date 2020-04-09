The medical world is slowly getting to grips with the novel coronavirus, but is learning new, seemingly contradictory things about it all the time. How do experts deal with chasing the true face of the disease?…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/04/09/understanding-covid-19-the-unknown-disease-with-multiple-faces

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-