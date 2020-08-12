UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour

Nearly five million children have been born in Syria since the civil war began, nine years ago.

The conflict has had a devastating effect on their lives, with many forced to drop out of school to support their families.

Aid agencies warn Syria’s deepening economic and currency crisis will push even more kids into child labour.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Syria #SyriaChildLabour #SyriaConflict