UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

3 hours ago

Africa’s Sahel region is facing staggering levels of violence – and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund is warning nearly five million children will need aid there this year.
UNICEF says children are increasingly the target of attacks, abductions – and forced recruitment by armed groups.
It says 670,000 children were forced from their homes last year – hampering their access to food, water and education.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

