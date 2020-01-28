UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

Africa’s Sahel region is facing staggering levels of violence – and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund is warning nearly five million children will need aid there this year.

UNICEF says children are increasingly the target of attacks, abductions – and forced recruitment by armed groups.

It says 670,000 children were forced from their homes last year – hampering their access to food, water and education.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

