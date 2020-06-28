Unilever drops ‘fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ skin lightening cream

Some of the world’s largest cosmetics companies have been criticised for selling skin-whitening products, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

That has led to some of them making big changes to their brands, but activists argued that they are not going far enough.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

