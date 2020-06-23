United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya

The UN’s top rights body ordered a fact-finding mission after the discovery of mass graves in Tarhuna, previously a stronghold of Haftar and his forces, recently recaptured by forces allied to the internationally recognized government.

Libya’s government forces are now positioned to the west of Sirte. They’re demanding Haftar’s forces retreat from the strategic city.

There are divisions both inside Libya and among the international players involved in supporting the two sides.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

