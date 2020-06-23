-
Cinemas and museums set to reopen in England from 4 July – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 54 mins ago
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya - about 1 hour ago
‘Dangerous game’: French president warns Turkey’s plans in Libya are “unacceptable” - about 1 hour ago
Back at sea: NGO groups face new challenges when rescuing incoming migrants from Libya - about 1 hour ago
Brazil outbreak surges: Country becomes second country to top 50,000 deaths - about 1 hour ago
Germany’s outbreak: Authorities scramble to contain clusters where virus is spreading fast - about 1 hour ago
Europe’s new outbreaks: Spain, Portugal and Germany see spike in cases as lockdowns lifted - about 1 hour ago
Trump administration faces intense scrutiny with release of Bolton’s tell-all book - 2 hours ago
Palestinians protest Trump plan that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of West Bank - 3 hours ago
‘Snowballing’ coronavirus cases in US states as hospitals fill - 3 hours ago
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya
The UN’s top rights body ordered a fact-finding mission after the discovery of mass graves in Tarhuna, previously a stronghold of Haftar and his forces, recently recaptured by forces allied to the internationally recognized government.
Libya’s government forces are now positioned to the west of Sirte. They’re demanding Haftar’s forces retreat from the strategic city.
There are divisions both inside Libya and among the international players involved in supporting the two sides.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
#Libya #LibyaWar #Tarhuna