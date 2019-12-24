United Nations spokesperson expresses concern over safety of civilians in Idlib

A United Nations spokesperson expressed concern “for the safety and protection of over three million civilians” in Idlib, Syria, noting that “over half of the people have been internally displaced, following ongoing reports of airstrikes in the area.”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en