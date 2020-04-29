United States accounts for third of global coronavirus infections

In the US, the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to over 1 million, with deaths surpassing American losses in the Vietnam war.

There are new fears about supply problems in the US food chain. Meat and egg processors are being forced to stay open, despite dozens of outbreaks within factories.

Much of the country is planning to re-open by Friday despite experts’ warnings.

