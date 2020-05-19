United States Postal Service at risk

The United States Postal Service, in desperate need of emergency funding, is reported to be reviewing its package delivery fees.

President Donald Trump has long said it should charge companies like Amazon far more for its services.

But Amazon’s owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post – long a focus of Trump’s attacks.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

