“Unless you’re Boris Johnson, you have to have very serious symptoms before anyone will test you.”

about 1 hour ago

In The World This Week, The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey makes the argument for standardizing both testing and what counts as a coronavirus patient.

