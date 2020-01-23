UN’s Guterres to Al Jazeera: Libya is ‘playground’ for foreign forces

Algeria has hosted a meeting with countries neighbouring Libya to discuss ways to support a shaky truce agreed to earlier this month.

Algeria’s foreign minister reiterated the need to uphold the international arms embargo – but said the country would not support foreign troop intervention.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays spoke to United Nations’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the conflict in Libya.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #UN