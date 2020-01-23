Share
UN’s Guterres to Al Jazeera: Libya is ‘playground’ for foreign forces

2 hours ago

Algeria has hosted a meeting with countries neighbouring Libya to discuss ways to support a shaky truce agreed to earlier this month.
Algeria’s foreign minister reiterated the need to uphold the international arms embargo – but said the country would not support foreign troop intervention.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays spoke to United Nations’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the conflict in Libya.

