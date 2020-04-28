UN’s top human rights envoy to Myanmar steps down

The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, is stepping down after spending six years raising the alarm on atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority.

In her final report, Lee said the military’s actions bore the “hallmarks of genocide” and accused the civilian government of doing nothing to change things.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.

