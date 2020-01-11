UNSC votes to extend Syria’s cross-border aid

The UN Security Council has voted to renew an operation to deliver aid to Syria.

But the number of border crossings involved has been halved, from four to two, to avoid a veto by Russia.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations.

