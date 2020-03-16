Ursula von der Leyen proposes to introduce a temporary restriction on non essential travel to the EU

“We informed today our g7 partners that we propose to introduce a temporary restriction on non essential travel to the EU bc we think non essential travel should be reduced in order to not spread the virus further be it within the EU or by leaving the Eu but also to avoid non essential travels not to have more strain on our healthcare system. // it is a restriction that should be in place for an initial period of 30 days.

