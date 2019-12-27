Uruguay: Barca”s Suarez joined by Messi and other stars as he renews vows

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Uruguayan footballer and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was joined by his team captain Lionel Messi, as well as team mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba near Punta del Este on Thursday, as he and his wife, Sofia Balbi, renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage.

Brazilian footballer Neymar was also reportedly among the 160 guests invited to the ceremony by the happy couple who have three children together.

