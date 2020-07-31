-
Russia: Kremlin hopes for speedy release of Russian citizens detained in Minsk - 17 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen in Washington - 17 hours ago
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sarajevo celebrates Eid Al-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic - 17 hours ago
-
Uruguay: Protesters don costume for rally against budget cuts in Montevideo - 17 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters rally outside courthouse as feds withdraw - 17 hours ago
-
How are Sudan’s youth the driving force behind the country’s film revival? - 17 hours ago
-
Thailand plastic waste: Turning old fishing nets into mask - 18 hours ago
-
US economy has worst-ever quarter with epic 32.9% dive in Q2 GDP - 18 hours ago
-
Rally for opposition leader in Belarus draws huge crowd - 18 hours ago
-
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays elections citing coronavirus | DW News - 18 hours ago
Uruguay: Protesters don costume for rally against budget cuts in Montevideo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Montevideo on Thursday to protest against the recently passed Law of Urgent Consideration (LUC) and the budget cuts to public services it reportedly entails.
The march called by the Inter-union Workers’ Plenary – National Workers’ Convention (PIT-CNT) of Uruguay, saw protesters rallying through the centre of the Uruguayan capital with banners reading ‘No to the LUC’ and ‘Urgent are the people and all their rights’ among others. Protesters are seen dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” novel and ‘Money Heist,’ a popular tv crime series.
The LUC approved by the Uruguayan Senate on July 8 consists of a series of 475 regulations and changes referring to police action, regulation of the right to strike, the privatisation of public companies, creation of the Ministry of Environment and Water, and implementation of a Regulatory Agency for State Purchases, among other provisions.
Video ID: 20200731-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200731-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly