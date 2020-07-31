Uruguay: Protesters don costume for rally against budget cuts in Montevideo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Montevideo on Thursday to protest against the recently passed Law of Urgent Consideration (LUC) and the budget cuts to public services it reportedly entails.

The march called by the Inter-union Workers’ Plenary – National Workers’ Convention (PIT-CNT) of Uruguay, saw protesters rallying through the centre of the Uruguayan capital with banners reading ‘No to the LUC’ and ‘Urgent are the people and all their rights’ among others. Protesters are seen dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” novel and ‘Money Heist,’ a popular tv crime series.

The LUC approved by the Uruguayan Senate on July 8 consists of a series of 475 regulations and changes referring to police action, regulation of the right to strike, the privatisation of public companies, creation of the Ministry of Environment and Water, and implementation of a Regulatory Agency for State Purchases, among other provisions.

