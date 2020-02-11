US 2020 elections: Follow the New Hampshire primary on our liveblog

Voters in New Hampshire are picking their candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination ahead of the US presidential election in November. Follow the developments on our live blog.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en