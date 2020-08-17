-
US airstrike reportedly hits Syrian checkpoint
US helicopters have reportedly attacked an army checkpoint in Syria. FRANCE 24 correspondent Jasper Mortimer says the apparent incident follows months in which the Syrian army had blocked American convoys from entering certain districts in the country’s northeast.
