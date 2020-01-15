US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

The United States and China are set to sign a phase-one trade deal.

It aims to boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods, and in return, Washington is expected to suspend additional planned tariffs on Chinese imports.

But the US treasury says existing tariffs will stay in place, at least until there is a phase-two deal.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

