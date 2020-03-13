Share
0 0 0 0

US and China trade barbs over origin of coronavirus

17 mins ago

The Chinese government is questioning the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.
A conspiracy theory circulated on the fringes of the internet and Russian media is now being shared by the foreign ministry in Beijing.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #ChinaUS #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment