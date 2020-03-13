US and China trade barbs over origin of coronavirus

The Chinese government is questioning the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

A conspiracy theory circulated on the fringes of the internet and Russian media is now being shared by the foreign ministry in Beijing.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

