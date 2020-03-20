Share
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus

34 mins ago

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict nonessential travel across their border to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
It follows a similar agreement between the US and Canada which comes into effect later on Friday.
President Donald Trump also said he would invoke a health-focused law to block migrants from coming into the US.

