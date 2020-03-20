US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict nonessential travel across their border to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It follows a similar agreement between the US and Canada which comes into effect later on Friday.

President Donald Trump also said he would invoke a health-focused law to block migrants from coming into the US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mexico #Coronavirus #US