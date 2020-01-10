US announces tighter sanctions against Iran

In a press conference held today, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced tighter sanctions on Iran, cutting off “billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime”.

