US attorney general ‘considers resignation’ over Trump tweets
US Attorney General William Barr is reported to be considering stepping down over conflicts with President Donald Trump.
The revelation comes as the US Justice Department is locked in a dispute with an association of judges over the handling of the trial of Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone.
Stone was among several former Trump aides who were caught up in the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports.
