-
Spain: Lleida quiet as Catalan authorities order COVID-19 home confinement - 4 hours ago
-
Epstein friend Maxwell denied bail in sex-trafficking case - 4 hours ago
-
US banks set aside $28 billion to cover loan losses from coronavirus pandemic - 4 hours ago
-
Live: Press conference following release of volunteers of possible coronavirus vaccine - 5 hours ago
-
ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours - 5 hours ago
-
Turkey: Cavusoglu rejects EU “condemnation” over Hagia Sophia mosque conversion - 5 hours ago
-
Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops - 5 hours ago
-
Firms start price cuts as £4bn VAT boost begins – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 - 6 hours ago
-
Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking for Epstein - 7 hours ago
US banks set aside $28 billion to cover loan losses from coronavirus pandemic
Three of the largest banks in the United States have dramatically increased their reserves to cover losses from unpaid loans. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup together set aside $28 billion to cover bad debts in the three months from April to June. The lenders are expecting the damage from this crisis to be protracted, and unemployment in the US to remain over 10 percent until the end of the year, with knock-on effects on the repayment of loans from households and businesses.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en