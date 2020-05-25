US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States continues to rise as the number of those who died of the disease fast approaches 100,000.

But despite warnings from public health officials, many Americans have been out and about enjoying a long holiday weekend.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #MemorialDay2020 #AljazeeraEnglish