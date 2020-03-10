US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official

The United States has announced it has begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan as part of a deal with the Taliban, which is supposed to pave the way to peace.

The US has agreed to reduce its forces from 12,000 to 8,600 within 135 days of signing the agreement on February 29.

The long-term plan is to withdraw all American and NATO troops within 14 months if security conditions are met.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Bagram on how Afghans there feel about the troop withdrawal.

