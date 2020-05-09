US blocks UN Security Council vote on coronavirus

The United States has blocked efforts by the United Nations Security Council to agree on a global COVID-19 ceasefire over its support for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Negotiations have been going on for weeks after the UN secretary-general called for a global ceasefire to help the fight against the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN.

