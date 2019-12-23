US border wall: Construction on sacred land

Construction on United States President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico is moving ahead.

In Arizona, parts of the barrier will cut through sites considered sacred to some Native American tribes.

But tribal elders say they will not let that happen without a fight.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Quitobaquito Springs, Arizona,

