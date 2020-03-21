US borders with Mexico and Canada set to close

The coronavirus pandemic has hit another grim milestone, with global deaths passing 11,000.

In Italy, more than 600 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

In Spain, the army is on the streets.

The number of confirmed cases in the US has reached 19,000.

In an hour, the borders between the US with Mexico and Canada will close to all non-essential travel.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

