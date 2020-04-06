US braces for ‘hardest week’ in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump said the drug hydroxychloroquine could be useful in treating the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country as deaths in the United States approach 10,000.

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to work on the coronavirus.

And Trump prevented the nation’s top infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci from answering when asked about the drug’s efficacy.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Maryland.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Trump