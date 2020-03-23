US businesses seek federal aid amid coronavirus lockdown

The US Federal Reserve is warning the pandemic will cause “severe disruptions” to the economy.

It is planning what it calls “aggressive measures” aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses that have been hit the hardest.

Many of them are turning to the government for help as forced layoffs increase by the day.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher looks at the effect on the United States’s service economy.

