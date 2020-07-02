US buys nearly all stocks of coronavirus drug remdesivir

The US government has bought a massive stock of the only drug licensed to treat COVID-19, fanning fears there will be shortages of the anti-viral remdesivir in the rest of the world.

But this does not mean that it will be easy for Americans to access the drug, as it is not yet clear what the final cost to the individuals will be.

A report released this week found pharmaceutical companies have raised prices for 245 drugs since January – many of them used to treat COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

