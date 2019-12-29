US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah

The US military carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, the Pentagon said, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

The targets – three in Iraq and two in Syria – included weapons storage facilities and command locations used to plan and execute attacks, it said.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) – which helped the Iraqi government’s fight against ISIL (ISIS).

Al Jazeera’s Symona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

