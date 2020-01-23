US census kicks off at remote Alaskan village

The United States has launched its once-a-decade headcount of the entire population, starting in the far reaches of Alaska.

While most people are expected to answer the 2020 census online or by post, in remote Alaskan villages, residents are being counted by officials.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Toksook Bay on how it can be a lifeline for many native Alaskans.

