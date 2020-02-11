US charges four Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax hack

The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

