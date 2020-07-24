Share
US-China tensions: China orders american consulate to shut following Houston closing

10 hours ago

China has announced that the US consulate in Chengdu will close — retaliation for the closure by American authorities of a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas earlier this week. Consular staff there have been given until the end of today to move out.

