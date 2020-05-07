US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases

The White House has described the US relationship with China as “disappointing and frustrating”, as a rift deepens over the origins of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump maintains it came from a Chinese lab but Beijing says there is no evidence of that.

Trump has intensified his rhetoric against China recently and some analysts say this is a pre-election gambit.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

