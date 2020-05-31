US cities order curfews amid widespread clashes – Top stories this morning – BBC

-
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica - 15 hours ago
-
UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest - 15 hours ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest - 15 hours ago
-
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle - 15 hours ago
-
30 km on horseback for a mobile signal: 7-y/o Argentinian takes homework very seriously - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate - 15 hours ago
-
Venezuela: Portuguesa locals await lucky refuel draw in “gas bingo” - 15 hours ago
-
Chinese school students return to classes with DIY “wings” to keep social distance - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: Dresden Green Vault museum reopens six months after jewels theft - 15 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates: “Reliable” robot fleet to combat COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
US cities order curfews amid widespread clashes
It’s Sunday 31 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US in an attempt to stem the violent clashes between protesters and police over the death of George Floyd.
