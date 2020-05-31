Share
US cities order curfews as mass protests continue over death of George Floyd

16 hours ago

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

