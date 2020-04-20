-
US companies face bankruptcy over crash
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the US oil industry particularly hard. Oil prices have not been this low in decades, and are forcing businesses and companies to file for bankruptcy.
The benchmark fell below $15 a barrel before clawing its way back up.
Demand has plummeted as lockdowns and travel restrictions reduce the need for oil.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.
