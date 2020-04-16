Share
US companies make medical supplies for New York to beat virus

30 mins ago

President Donald Trump has faced criticism for failing to coordinate with states in the US during the pandemic, with a shortage of medical gear for front-line staff being a particular problem.
But some domestic companies have started producing their own protective equipment – and New Yorkers have been only too happy to lend a hand.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

