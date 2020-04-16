US companies make medical supplies for New York to beat virus

President Donald Trump has faced criticism for failing to coordinate with states in the US during the pandemic, with a shortage of medical gear for front-line staff being a particular problem.

But some domestic companies have started producing their own protective equipment – and New Yorkers have been only too happy to lend a hand.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

